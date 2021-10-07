Stirista Announces Findings from Brands’ Data Strategy Study
60% of Brands Indicate Data As a Critical Business Function with High Expectations for Reputable Providers of Accurate and Timely First and Third Party Data. Examining brands purchase and usage of consumer data, Stirista announced critical insights from their Brands’ Data Strategy Study, conducted in September 2021 by Thrive Analytics, a digital marketing research firm. Surveying various key players in highly recognizable D2C and Fortune 100 brands in the U.S, the study revealed that nearly two-thirds of brands find leveraging data critical to their business success, citing quality of data (64%), reputation of the provider (60%), and connectivity to provider (53%) as important considerations when evaluating data providers.martechseries.com
