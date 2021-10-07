CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce’s ’29: Written In Stone’ Is The Blueprint For How To Make A Great Country Record

Allister Ann

Yes, Carly Pearce’s new album is great. Honestly, it’s phenomenal.

Her voice is great, the lyrics are beautifully written, production is tight but not overdone, and the features of Ashley McBryde and Patty Loveless are great. All of this is true.

But it’s also so much more than that.

It’s a blueprint for what the future of country music should be.

So often artists, even the great ones, are singing songs that don’t really mean a whole lot to them. The songs could be remarkably sad, lyrically clever or a unique, new idea, but still have a thing that’s missing.

That thing is real-life experience.

Anyone can read the words someone wrote, hell they could have written it themselves, but if they weren’t the one to walk in on their husband cheating, woke up to their woman crying after finishing a bottle, left a girl behind, or lost a loved one, than the songs just don’t connect the same as if they had.

Carly Pearce just lived what most people would agree is a nightmare.

Thousands, maybe millions, of people trying to dig into her failed marriage, pressing for quotes, running with gossip, looking for a smear or at least for “who was in the wrong.” A normal break-up is awful, add in the whole world wanting to know the details and it’s enough to drive someone crazy and make them run the other way.

So what did she do? Try to escape the noise? Put out some fun, party songs to get people talking about something else, about how well she’s doing and how fast she was able to move on?

Nope.

She leaned in.

Said bring on the talk, bring on the questions. I felt the hurt, the lonely, the longing, and sometimes still do. I was mad, I was sad, I was somewhere in between. I cried to myself, drank alone, went out with friends and drank with them.

Then she took everything she felt, every emotion, every feeling, every “I should have done this” and “I wish he did that” and turned it into by far her best record, and probably the best record of the year.

There’s real life behind the words when she says…

“The devil’s in the details, I won’t tell

The hell that he put me through

All I know is in the end, it wasn’t what he did, no

It was what he didn’t do

&

“The year I was gonna live it up

Now I’m never gonna live it down”

&

“Couple of texts I wish I hadn’t sent

But at the time

Had a good buzz and it felt innocent”

&

“I wish I knew a way to skip over the pain, but I don’t

There’s no way to say how long it’ll take

‘Til the damage comes undone

All I can do is try to get through day one”

It’s the real deal, and it’s how more artists should make music.

Not everyone goes through a public divorce, I get that, but every person has struggles. Everyone experiences loss and sadness, feels lonely at times, goes from flying high to in the dumps. Artists should dig into that.

I know some are already doing it, I know. I’m saying more should, because it’s pretty obvious that those are the songs and albums and artists that connect to fans way deeper than the rest.

Carly Pearce is not just a rising star who is set up to headline the future of Country Music.

She’s creating the future of Country Music.

Billboard

Scotty McCreery Earns Fourth Country Airplay No. 1 With 'You Time': 'A Great Way to Celebrate 10 Years of Making Music'

"You Time" is the lead single from McCreery's new studio set Same Truck, which launches at No. 10 on Top Country Albums. "I wrote this song with Frank [Rogers] and Aaron [Eshuis] in 2019, but it still feels brand new, McCreery tells Billboard. "Now that I'm back on the road, it's been fun to see the audience get excited and dance when we play 'You Time.' It gets a great reaction from the crowd every night. I appreciate country radio for playing and supporting the song, my label [Triple Tigers] and management. Most of all, my gratitude is to the fans who are always there for me. Having 'You Time' hit No. 1 is a great way to celebrate 10 years of making music."
THEATER & DANCE
celebritypage.com

Dan + Shay, Lady A & Carly Pearce Headline The Biggest Country Tours

What better way to bring back live music than a country concert!. The country duo finally kicked off their arena tour after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't think that words can describe how excited we are. I'm literally speechless. There was a couple songs that we had climb up the charts that we have never gotten to do live and singing songs like "Glad You Exist" and feeling that moment for the first time... it's definitely going to be a celebration for sure," Shay Mooney said.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Zac Brown Band & Carly Pearce

Zac Brown Band will be premiering a never-before-seen performance of “Out In The Middle” on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tomorrow (Tuesday, October 5th) at 11:35 p.m. ET. The track is featured on the group’s upcoming new album, The Comeback, which is set for release on October 15th.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Carly Pearce Writes Songs for Those Who Want to Be Seen and Understood

Carly Pearce bared her soul on her latest album, 29: Written in Stone, and while it was therapeutic and cathartic for her, she also did it for people who have ever been through or felt similar things. “I write songs for people who are on a journey, for people who are going through things, for people who are living life, for people who are lost, for people that wanna feel uplifted, and honestly just for people that want to feel understood and seen,” says Carly. “Because I think all of us, all we wanna do is feel like we’re not alone and that somebody understands.”
MUSIC
Ashley Mcbryde
Carly Pearce
Patty Loveless
illinoisnewsnow.com

Carly Pearce’s honest conversation with Ashley McBryde led to new duet

Carly Pearce got really, really personal on all of the songs from her latest album, 29: Written in Stone, including her “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” duet with Ashley McBryde. Carly, who says Ashley is one of only two of her artist friends that she wanted to write with...
MUSIC
wbch.com

Carly Pearce uncovered a hidden gem with "Diamondback"

Carly Pearce is sharing the story behind "Diamondback," the lead single from her just-released 29: Written in Stone project. Written by Carly, along with Shane McAnally, Kelsea Ballerini and Tofer Brown, the song took on an entirely new meaning once Carly decided to record it. "I was brought in on...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Talks Navigating Career Through Divorce

Carly Pearce is having a huge year. She joined the Grand Ole Opry back in August, which was a highlight for both Carly and her fans. Country music legends guided her into the Opry from invitation to induction. First, Dolly Parton invited Pearce to step into the hallowed Circle. Then, Trisha Yearwood inducted her. Pearce also took home a pair of ACM Awards. Additionally, she dropped a new album earlier this month. 29: Written in Stone is a continuation of her EP 29 from February.
RELATIONSHIPS
soundslikenashville.com

Carly Pearce Owns Her Truth on the Stunning 29: Written in Stone

Carly Pearce tells her story on her own terms with 29: Written in Stone. It wasn’t always an easy process, but one that found Pearce claiming her narrative and freeing herself of the darkness of her past. Following in the footsteps of her critically acclaimed EP, 29, Pearce completes the...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrynote.com

Carly Pearce Appeared Live on The Today Show

NEW YORK, NY – This morning CARLY PEARCE returned to NBC’s TODAY show for a live interview with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker. During the in-studio appearance, they spoke about her CMA Awards-nominated Album of the Year project and the creative expansion of 29: Written In Stone (Big Machine Records). The segment concluded with a performance of “Should’ve Known Better.” Watch here.
MUSIC
107.7 WGNA

Win On The App Weekend: Carly Pearce & Tenille Arts VIP Meet & Greet

Lady A's What A Song Can Do Tour comes to the Times Union Center next Saturday, October 9th and we've got your exclusive VIP access with Carly Pearce and Tenille Arts!. We know you love winning tickets to shows from GNA. But we know what you really want: exclusive access to enjoy unforgettable experiences with your favorite Country stars. And we have two great ones up for grabs when Lady A comes to town next weekend.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Carly Pearce’s New Duet Captures The ‘I’ve Been Duped’ Sentiment

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde set out to write and record a different kind of duet with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” Carly tells us that instead of taking the usual rivalry position when two women discover they are sharing the same man, they wanted to present a different perspective. “A lot of times in a cheating situation women immediately want to fight each other or they wanna fight the guy, and in reality none of that really matters. It's that feeling of realizing 'I've been duped,' and Ashley and I never meet in the song and there's a reason for that because I think a lot of times it doesn't need to be but you just never thought you'd be in that situation.”
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

Growing Up in Bluegrass, Carly Pearce and Sonya Isaacs Come Full Circle

Carly Pearce and Sonya Isaacs can both trace their musical roots back to bluegrass, even as their individual careers have introduced them to fans beyond that genre. A rising country star, Pearce is a native of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, who just released her third album, 29: Written in Stone. She cites Isaacs — a sterling vocalist and instrumentalist in the gospel group The Isaacs — as one of her biggest vocal influences. Meanwhile, the Isaacs salute some of their own favorite songs with The American Face, a new album blending new material and well-chosen covers. These artists’ professional paths converged this fall when Pearce and, later, The Isaacs, were welcomed into the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.
MUSIC
kfrxfm.com

Carly Pearce’s Road to the Grand Ole Opry

They say the main difference between the successful and unsuccessful is that the successful person was willing to do what others wouldn’t. That mindset is part of how Carly Pearce grew to fame. Born in Kentucky, Carly fell in love with Country music thanks to her grandparents. Still a teenager,...
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Share 'Does He Love You' Duet and Music Video

It's remarkable that over the years, Nashville icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire had never collaborated. Back in July, Parton shared in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and McEntire had cut a new duet of the 1993 hit "Does He Love You," which McEntire originally recorded with Linda Davis. The song earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts as well as a Grammy Award and CMA Award. Centered around a love triangle, the song was first released as a single from McEntire's album Greatest Hits Volume Two.
NASHVILLE, TN
