Upon entering the Hallie Ford Museum, the Melvin Henderson-Rubio Gallery, in which you will find the “Time in Place” exhibition, is easy to see. The entrance sits at the foot of the museum’s staircase. There is a large plaque introducing you to the exhibition, suggesting that you will gain a greater appreciation for the region, where you are at least temporarily residing . The visitor is encouraged to contemplate the chronology of the region and how time has affected it, the impact of one dimension on another. The Pacific Northwest serves as the backdrop to the collection. Throughout the exhibition, works are displayed as chronological and stylistic snapshots, presenting the region to the spectator in a variety of ways. Within these images, there might be allusions to themes and concepts inside and out of the world of art. Regardless, the backdrop of these pieces remains constant.

MUSEUMS ・ 14 DAYS AGO