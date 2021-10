Big Network's Platform enables secure networks to be provisioned in minutes and then integrated with an ecosystem of network services, clouds and connectivity solutions. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Big Network, a cloud managed connectivity platform, announced today it has raised $2 million in seed funding led personally by Harvey Allison, co-founder of the Attractor family of crossover hedge funds. Additional funding was provided by Tom Daly, co-founder at Dyn and previously SVP Infrastructure of Fastly. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's cloud managed connectivity platform that securely and instantly connects people, places, clouds and their devices anywhere.

