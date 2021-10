After five weeks of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns aren’t in the position that most fans want, but see where they fall in the AFC power rankings. The Cleveland Browns enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record and are now tied for second in the division with the Cincinnati Bengals. Man, if only the Indianapolis Colts could have finished that game on Monday night and kept the Ravens at 3-2 vs. 4-1, the heartbreaking loss vs. the Los Angeles Chargers wouldn’t hurt as bad still on Wednesday morning.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO