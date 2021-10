Just to put it in perspective right out of the gate, the cutoff this year to making it into the uber wealthy club was $2.9 billion. Yes BILLION, with a "B". Tuesday Forbes released their yearly list ranking the 400 wealthiest Americans. Even with the craziness of the past year, the $2.9 billion cutoff point was up from the previous few years where it held steady at $2.1 billion. That change saw 51 of the billionaires that enjoyed time in the illusive club getting the boot from the list. Two big notables that fell from grace? Oprah Winfrey and former President Donald Trump.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO