Indigo Block, mixed use housing complex in Uphams Corner, opens its doors
The Indigo Block, an 89-unit mixed use housing complex in Uphams Corner, formally opened its doors on Wednesday with a ceremony that drew Acting Mayor Kim Janey. For some, including Deshaun White and his 13-year-old daughter, the East Cottage Street housing complex offers a sense of security in an uncertain time. After bouncing between shelters for the past two years, White, a single father, moved into Indigo Block this past month.www.dotnews.com
