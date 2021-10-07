CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigo Block, mixed use housing complex in Uphams Corner, opens its doors

Dorchester Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indigo Block, an 89-unit mixed use housing complex in Uphams Corner, formally opened its doors on Wednesday with a ceremony that drew Acting Mayor Kim Janey. For some, including Deshaun White and his 13-year-old daughter, the East Cottage Street housing complex offers a sense of security in an uncertain time. After bouncing between shelters for the past two years, White, a single father, moved into Indigo Block this past month.

