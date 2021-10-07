CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Web Services still rules the cloud. For under $20, you can understand it all

Cover picture for the articleTLDR: The Premier All AWS Certification Training Bundle features seven courses and all the training needed to become a tested and certified AWS cloud system expert. You know you’re a huge organization when you’re the ones who step up to help people when their governments can’t. Case in point, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is distributing $40 million in AWS credits to help under-represented populations around the world receive better health care services.

CIO

How financial services can make a new home in the cloud

Anyone who has bought a new home or leased a new apartment knows the amount of preparation and forethought that go into the decision and the move itself: budgeting, square footage, features you can’t live without, sorting out which of your possessions fit in the new space, ensuring there’s room for guests or additions to the family and, most importantly, knowing when you have outgrown the space.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Under the microscope: HPE’s journey to the top of the cloud services market

Enterprises are turning to cloud and hybrid cloud solutions, resulting in the need for easily managed cloud architecture globally. Chief technology officers now have the option of remotely deploying applications through Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.’s GreenLake console, thanks to cloud-native on-prem infrastructure. Aruba Central, HPE’s cloud-based network management and monitoring solution, is assisting HPE in its journey to the top of the cloud services market.
BUSINESS
Forbes

New Approaches To Cloud-Driven Innovation? What You Need To Understand

Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting LLP, responsible for building technologies and delivering disruptive strategies. Today, leaders often have competing priorities when it comes to implementing cloud innovation programs. To that end, my firm decided to explore four possible scenarios for cloud innovation business cases to help organizations better align business outcomes with technical requirements and gain economies of scale.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Big Data in E-commerce Market to See Major Growth by 2027 | Twitter, SAP, Amazon Web Services

The latest research on "Global Big Data in E-commerce Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Cloud Identity Management Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2021-2028 | Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Cloud Identity Management market” to its ever-expanding database. The Cloud Identity Management market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Cloud Identity Management market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Cloud Identity Management market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Service Discovery Software Market to See Booming Growth | Amazon Web Services, Avi Vantage Platform, Apache

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Service Discovery Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Service Discovery Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Service Discovery Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Fortune

Amazon Web Services dashboard goes temporarily offline

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The main web application supporting Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing arm of the online retailer, went temporarily offline for some people Tuesday morning. The problems with the IT management tool began at 11:00 a.m. ET,...
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
KTLA

Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at […]
SEATTLE, WA
The Verge

Amazon announces new wearable and services to try to make you fitter

Amazon has announced a new fitness band and a plethora of health services to go along with it. The new $79.99 Halo View includes a color AMOLED display (similar to Fitbit’s Charge 5) and a year of Amazon’s Halo membership, which is required to access the tracker’s more advanced analytics. Amazon’s also launching a Halo Fitness service, which provides workout videos similar to Apple Fitness Plus, and Halo Nutrition, which helps you meal plan.
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

Artificial intelligence is now part of our everyday lives – and its growing power is a double-edged sword

A major new report on the state of artificial intelligence (AI) has just been released. Think of it as the AI equivalent of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, in that it identifies where AI is at today, and the promise and perils in view. From language generation and molecular medicine to disinformation and algorithmic bias, AI has begun to permeate every aspect of our lives. The report argues that we are at an inflection point where researchers and governments must think and act carefully to contain the risks AI presents and make the most of its benefits. A...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
sgbonline.com

Amazon Expands Offerings Under Its Halo Fitness Subscription Service

Amazon announced expansions to its Amazon Halo fitness subscription service with three additions to the offering: Halo View, a health tracker; Halo Fitness, a service for interactive home video workouts and Halo Nutrition, a personalized, guided meal planner. Halo View features an AmoLed color display with haptic feedback that offers...
YOGA
wpguynews.com

20 Additional Services That You Can Offer to Your Web Agency Clients

Web design and development is the core offering of any web agency. However, if you are looking to increase your range of services, there are several others that you can offer to augment your revenue and grow your agency. By understanding the needs of your clients and figuring out their...
ECONOMY
The Next Web

How consumer-facing ‘AI as a service’ is remaking the world of smart gadgets

Amazon’s Echo Dot is on its fourth generation. And within each of those generations there are myriad iterations and variations on the basic design. And that’s just the Dot. In all, there are dozens of different “Echo” devices. And each one is either a newly-introduced product or an iteration of a previous generation. And there will be more next year and more the year after that.
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

These startups are making the smart cities of the future safer

When you hear the term “smart city” your mind usually jumps to autonomous flying vehicles or drone-based pizza deliveries.But emerging technologies aren’t only being deployed to make our lives easier. There’s also a wave of new startups and scaleups working to make the cities of the future safer. We spoke...
ELECTRONICS
dvrplayground.com

IoT Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2028 | Amazon Web Services, Autodesk SeeControl, BlackBerry

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global IoT market” to its ever-expanding database. The IoT market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the IoT market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. IoT market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS

