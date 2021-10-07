CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Space Station Visible this Evening

By Keith Monahan
The International Space Station will make a rather long flyover early tonight visible across all of Arkansas. It will rise above the northwest horizon at 7:39pm, travel nearly overhead, then disappear near the southeast horizon after 7:46pm. It’s easy to see–just look for a bright, slow moving “star”! For exact times for your location, go to Spot The Station and enter your city. You can even track where the ISS is located right now LIVE right here .

TheDailyBeast

Russian Film Crew Beats Tom Cruise to Shoot First Movie at International Space Station

A Russian actress blasted off to space Tuesday as part of an ambitious bid to film the first movie ever at the International Space Station. Yulia Peresild was joined on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft by director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. The trio took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 4:55 a.m. ET, according to NASA. Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, announced the successful launch on Twitter, writing: “Launch as planned.” The launch, part of a 12-day mission to shoot a film titled The Challenge, appears to have dashed hopes for Tom Cruise to pull off the first space movie filmed aboard the International Space Station. That $200 million project was announced last year, with Elon Musk said to be taking part.
SignalsAZ

Students of Prescott Unified Schools Getting Ready to Make Contact with the International Space Station

On, Tuesday, October 5th, students from the Prescott Unified School District will be making contact with the International Space Station (ISS). Eleven students in PUSD will speak with astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei and ask questions using amateur radio. Join the students of PUSD and watch this contact event on YouTube youtu.be/hESAlh7Wkg4. This event will be on Tuesday, October 5th starting at 10:50 am, and will run for about 30 minutes.
Houston Chronicle

Virtual experience at Sawyer Yards may be the closest you get to the International Space Station

NASA doesn't endorse just any old thing. So I may as well exhaust the phrase: Houston, we have an immersive, International Space Station experience. Before you sigh, go ahead and circle December 20 in the calendar. That's when "The Infinite," reportedly the world's largest multi-sensory and in-person virtual reality experience makes its U.S. debut. Naturally, the limited-run exhibition lands in Space City first and will span 12,500-square feet in Sawyer Yards.
Space.com

From poo politics to rubbish disposal: 5 big questions about the International Space Station becoming a movie set

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Alice Gorman , Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University. On October 5, an unusual crew will fly to the International Space Station. Director Klim Shipenko and actor...
AFP

Planet announces plans for new fleet of Earth observation satellites

Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground. Planet, which already operates 200 Earth observation satellites from space, wants to make the new function available in 2023. The new satellites, called Pelican, could be used for mapping services, such as Google maps; in environmental tasks, such as spotting illegal forest clearers or observing crops; and in defense to monitor troop movements and airport activity. "The data is faster, it's higher resolution, it's lower latency, it's more on demand," Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer who co-founded Planet in 2010, told AFP. "It's a whole new satellite."
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
Universe Today

The Astronauts who Would Have Tested Starliner Have Been Reassigned to an Upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

In 2011, NASA announced a bold new program to leverage partnerships between the government and the commercial space sector to restore domestic launch capability. As part of the Commercial Crew Program (CCP), NASA selected Boeing and SpaceX to develop next-generation crew-rated capsules that would transport astronauts and payloads to International Space Station (ISS) and other locations in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO).
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Flashing Radio Signal Coming From Centre of The Galaxy, Scientists Report

As our eyes on the sky grow ever more sensitive, we're going to find more and more things we've never seen before. Such is the case for a newly discovered source of radio signals, located not far from the center of the galaxy. It's called ASKAP J173608.2-321635, and astronomers have been unable to figure out what kind of cosmic object best fits its weird properties. "We have presented the discovery and characterization of ASKAP J173608.2-321635: a highly-polarized, variable radio source located near the Galactic Center and with no clear multi-wavelength counterpart," explains a team of astronomers led by Ziteng Wang of the...
CBS 42

Draconid meteor shower most visible Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual Draconid meteor shower happens in early October each year. In 2021, it started on October 6 and will continue through October 10. The best time for viewing is Friday evening at dusk. Luckily, the weather conditions are favorable tonight with a clear sky and dim moonlight from the waxing […]
luxurylaunches.com

Beating Tom Cruise to become the first actor to shoot in space – Russian Actress Yulia Peresild blasted off into the orbit to film a first-of-its-kind movie onboard the International Space Station.

Russia has a number of firsts to its credit when it comes to gallivanting into space. And in following the trend, the country’s renowned actress Yulia Peresild recently arrived on the International Space Station following a three-hour flight from Earth, beating Tom Cruise to be the first actor to film a movie in space.
