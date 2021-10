UPDATE: Twitch has confirmed that the data breach happened. In a Twitter statement, the platform has both recognized the problem and is currently working on a solution. Twitch has recently suffered a massive hack that reportedly took the website's source code as well as years of creator payouts. An anonymous 4Chan poster put out 125GB of data from the video streaming service on Wednesday. The leak was intended to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO