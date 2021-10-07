CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

By Taylor McCloud
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.

jsizzle
5d ago

I think Blackmson should keep Chappelle's name out of his mouth. he is not even in the same category as Chappelle, Dave is a legendary comedienne, Blackson is a unfunny social media no talent hack. stay in your lane.

Eric Winston
5d ago

"The comments he made were not addressed to aid or assist this "Da Baby" character... "THEY WERE MADE TO SHOW THE "SENSELESS EVIL" IN THE "HEARTS* OF THE *YOUNGER BLACK GENERATIONS"!! AND "THE IDIOCY" OF THIS "SO-CALLED" SOCIETY AND ITS.." DISASTROUSLY FRACTURED MORAL VALUES" MINDSET"!!!!!!

Olivia Thomas
5d ago

And Chappelle is right people are more angry about Da baby speaking up against homosexuals as God would us to do then anything else... We can talk or joke about race, neighbors, and even the president of the country, but people get upset if you talk against men fuking each other in the assssssss?? So we are being forced to accept people living in SIN 24/7 365 DAYS A YEAR OR WE ARE punished for obeying GOD, LEVITICUS 18:22 TO 18:30...And white people tell us in a minute they run this country and it's true or white racist group wouldn't be allowed.. So what race commits the most crimes AGAINST GOD AND ALWAYS HAVE???

