GM Ups EV Charging Investment to Roughly $750 Million Through 2025
Automakers are keen to electrify what they sell, but it'll take quite a bit more to support EVs in the wild. There's a chicken-and-egg thing about electric vehicles and charging infrastructure that dates all the way back to their first boom—if you can call it that—at the start of the 1900s. Will people buy EVs without charging networks? Will charging networks organically crop up if people buy enough EVs? We've kind of answered a lot of those questions. Yes, people will buy EVs if a good charging network is available, even if the cars frequently face quality problems. Tesla has been a clear forerunner in that and it's a big part of why it keeps such a big share of the EV market.www.thedrive.com
