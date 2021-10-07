'It's Showtime!': Goblin King Players shadowcast 'Beetlejuice' at Redford Theatre

Shadowcasting the movie “Beetlejuice” is easily the most daring and difficult thing the Goblin King Players have ever done. “When we decide on which film to shadowcast, we first look at what is beloved by fans the most. The Redford Theatre is massive and if we have any hope of filling it, we need to appeal to a wide audience. Then we consider our brand. We tend to do classic films from the 1980s and 1990s. Considering we knew we'd be performing in October, we felt ‘Beetlejuice’ would tick all the boxes,” said Kristina Lakey, of Flint, founder/owner of the Goblin King Players.