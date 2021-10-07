CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redford Charter Township, MI

'It's Showtime!': Goblin King Players shadowcast 'Beetlejuice' at Redford Theatre

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadowcasting the movie “Beetlejuice” is easily the most daring and difficult thing the Goblin King Players have ever done. “When we decide on which film to shadowcast, we first look at what is beloved by fans the most. The Redford Theatre is massive and if we have any hope of filling it, we need to appeal to a wide audience. Then we consider our brand. We tend to do classic films from the 1980s and 1990s. Considering we knew we'd be performing in October, we felt ‘Beetlejuice’ would tick all the boxes,” said Kristina Lakey, of Flint, founder/owner of the Goblin King Players.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Jeffrey Jones
Person
Catherine O'hara
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Alec Baldwin
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy