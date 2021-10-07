CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT /1230 PM EDT/. * At 904 AM CDT /1004 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches pre hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port St. Joe, Milltown, Ward Ridge, Highland View, Jones Homestead, Odena, Simmons Bayou, Dalkeith and Indian Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

