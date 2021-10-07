CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
