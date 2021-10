The life and tragic death of actress Brittany Murphy will be explored in HBO Max’s two-part documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, debuting with both episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14. The doc is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait” of the Clueless vet, who died under “mysterious circumstances” at the age of 32. The program “goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack,” per the official synopsis. Press PLAY above to watch the newly released trailer. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * ...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO