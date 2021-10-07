Stream It Or Skip It: ‘15 Minutes of Shame’ on HBO Max, Monica Lewinsky’s Thoughtful Documentary Tackling ‘Cancel Culture’ and the Dark Side of Social Media
'The View' Co-hosts Quarrel Over Monica Lewinsky: Victim of Cancel Culture, or "Empowered"?. 15 Minutes of Shame is another HBO Max documentary addressing pervasive social, cultural and/or political issues — in this case, public shaming and “cancel culture.” The film is produced by Monica Lewinsky, who in the opening moments declares herself “patient zero” for someone whose life was ruined by the internet; she’s joined by another expert on the subject, Max Joseph, co-creator of MTV’s Catfish. They both narrate this exploration of one of the 21st century’s most pervasive problems, falling in line with Lewinsky’s current status as an activist against cyberbullying.decider.com
