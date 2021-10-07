This Is How Janice Dickinson Lost Her Money

Janice Dickinson rose to fame in the '70s and '80s as one of America's first supermodels, according to L'Officiel. Despite her almost-instant notoriety once she hit the runways, she did not have the easiest of starts. She was frequently turned down in her early days due to her unconventional appearance at the time, which did not fit in with the then-prevalent blond-haired, blue-eyed all-American girl ideal. However, after Wilhelmina Cooper decided to give her a chance, the young model went on to work with some of the biggest names in fashion. Even after she retired, Dickinson continued to work in the modeling world, starring as a judge alongside Tyra Banks on the reality television show "America's Next Top Model" and, later, on her own reality program, "The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency."