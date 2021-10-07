CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Operation Warm: Annual coats-for-kids drive kicks off with $10,000 donation

By Carol Robidoux
manchesterinklink.com
Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH – “Today is a very good day,” said Manchester Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 856 President Lt. Brian Paquette, accepting an oversized check for $10,000 from Arthur Sullivan, which immediately boosted the coat drive fund to the halfway point. For the fourth year in a row Sullivan, on behalf of Brady Sullivan Properties, has provided a major boost to the annual Operation Warm coat drive, which provides brand new winter coats for city kids.

