Wyoming State

What Wyoming Really Thinks of Liz Cheney

By David Montgomery
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Wyoming, even Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid want to give Liz Cheney the boot. On a recent evening, they’re out committing mayhem in downtown Cody as part of a tourist attraction, the “Wild Bunch Gunfight” show. The gunfighters play cards, drink whiskey, rob a bank and take on the law. The script of their show is tuned to the political pitch of the Cowboy State, where 70 percent of voters chose to reelect Donald Trump, making it the Trumpiest state in the nation. At one point, when Sundance’s spirit flags, Butch scolds him: “I swear you give up your guns faster than somebody from California! … Haven’t you heard of BLM?” Sundance replies: "Butch’s Life Matters!”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Impeachment#The Cowboy State#Trumpiest#Blm#Congress#The White House#Gop
