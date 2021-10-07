CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Expert View: How to build 'mutually beneficial' employer-university relationships

By Hilary Burns
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Relationships between colleges and employers are crucial for developing the future workforce. But not all partnerships are created equal, said Brian K. Fitzgerald, CEO of the Business-Higher Education Forum.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Businesses should build DEI into their mission, says employment culture expert

Stephen Paskoff, the president and CEO of the Atlanta-based training company Employment Learning Innovations (ELI), says employers often make the mistake of not linking diversity, equity and inclusion to their organization’s mission, vision and values. Paskoff, an author whose writings have focused on workplace compliance and professional operations, was a...
ATLANTA, GA
informnny.com

Ask the Expert: Tips for choosing your next employer

Ashley Backus of Northern Credit Union has expert tips for choosing your next employer in this segment of Ask the Expert. Some things to consider during your job search include the following:. Do your personal values align with the organization?. Does the employer give back to the community?. Does the...
JOBS
HRmagazine.co.uk

Rethinking the employer/employee relationship post-furlough

Many businesses have changed, as may have those employees returning from long periods away from work. Given the severity of the pandemic, what was intended to be a short-term emergency measure became something more integral to the UK’s workplace landscape. Everyone now knows what furlough means. Much has changed within...
WORLD
Fast Casual

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Lately we've been thinking about the intricate web of connections that unites our communities and cities. Helping your franchisees know their trade area means knowing a lot about your target market, of course, but there's so much more to success than marketing demographics. How do you position your brands to feel like an integral part of each neighborhood?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Enterprise

JPMorgan Chase Acquires College Financial Platform, Expands Relationship With Howard University

Aiming to intensify its ties with student borrowers and their parents, JPMorgan Chase has purchased college financial planning platform Frank. The acquisition will allow the nation’s largest bank to pick an online portal with the resources that allow students to complete many tasks. They include applying for and discussing financial aid, enrolling in courses online, and finding scholarships, per CNBC.
EDUCATION
wpguynews.com

How Ecommerce Businesses Build Healthy Relationships With Customers

A customer walks up to your store. What’s the first thing you do?. Ask them what they need? Show them a few choices that are trending? Let them check the store out before reaching out to them?. The question is: why?. Why do you need to make contact with your...
ECONOMY
Cincinnati Business Courier

2021 Best Places to Work winner: Amend

What specifically makes your company or organization one of the Best Places to Work? Amend is about people – whether we are developing our employees, building our personal networks, or supporting our clients and community. There's no "put in your time, then you can make a difference some day" here. From day one, employees are empowered to make our community a better place. To advance in a traditional org structure, employees typically have to wait until someone leaves or is promoted. Team members bring specialized value and skillset to Amend, and there is no cap to opportunities for growth and leadership.
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Experts on strategies servicers should employ in 2022

Today’s HousingWire Daily features an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies they should employ in 2022. During this conversation, CoreLogic’s chief economist Frank Nothaft, its senior leader of advanced delivery engines Sapan Bafna and Pete Carroll, the company’s...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Channel Nebraska

How to rebuild trust in your relationships

Since trust is fundamental to relationships, trying to restore the feeling once it's lost might seem impossible. But if you're the offender in a breakdown of trust, know that all hope might not be lost. Trust is "often defined, sort of abstractly, as a willingness to be vulnerable to another...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cincinnati Business Courier

2021 Best Places to Work winner: University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

What specifically makes your company or organization one of the Best Places to Work? We are all committed to the mission of student success, and we are inspired by our students every day. The diversity of our students creates an interesting, challenging and rewarding place to work/teach as we educate a wide range of students, from those who struggled in high school to students who were at the top of their class. We see them grow and persevere, and we get the reward of watching them walk across the stage at graduation as they pursue their dreams and the career they’ve always wanted. There is no greater privilege than coming to work each day knowing we have an opportunity to positively impact and improve the future for our students. As part of the University of Cincinnati, one of the largest employers in Greater Cincinnati, our employees also enjoy excellent benefits that include comprehensive health care, wellness programs and 100% tuition remission for themselves and their immediate family members.
CINCINNATI, OH
TheConversationAU

Considering buying property off the plan? Here are 6 crucial steps to protect yourself

Buying property is the largest personal investment decision most Australians will ever make. With pricing for standalone houses rising dramatically in many capital cities, more people are looking to buy apartments. Buying an off the plan apartment can be one way to enter the property market. Buying off the plan means consumers commit to buying a property, at today’s prices, before it’s built. Settlement happens once construction is finished. This approach comes with risks and challenges — but following six key steps can help consumers protect themselves. Three key challenges If you’re an off the plan apartment buyer, you face three key challenges....
REAL ESTATE
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy