CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

By Kevin Turner
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a quarter of a century since the original Team Lotus closed its doors, the legendary British constructor is still one of the most successful in Formula 1 history. The 79 world championship F1 wins scored by the firm founded by Colin Chapman puts Lotus fifth in the table, behind Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams, and one spot ahead of Red Bull. It also scored seven constructors’ and six drivers’ crowns, and in the 1970s briefly overtook Ferrari as the most successful F1 manufacturer in terms of victories.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
f1i.com

More than just a milestone win for Fittipaldi and Lotus

Just a month after Lotus had suffered the tragic loss of Jochen Rindt at Monza, the team's spirits were lifted on this day in 1970 by Emerson Fittipaldi's maiden F1 win in the US Grand Prix at Watkins Glen. The remarkable triumph was a significant event, not only for the...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The World's Largest Lego F1 Car

When it comes to breaking Guinness world records, there is an entire subcategory for all things Lego, and the automotive world deserves its own section too. We've covered numerous stories regarding these iconic little Danish building bricks including the record for the largest Lego structure set by Land Rover back in 2016, and we've seen a number of life-size builds, featuring iconic cars such as the Toyota GR Supra, Bugatti Chiron, and Lamborghini Sian. The latest automotive-themed Lego record has just been broken in Saudi Arabia in celebration of the country's first ever F1 Grand Prix taking place in December, and it's pretty awesome.
CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Autosport Online

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

While that landmark achievement fell slightly under the radar because of the focus on Lando Norris’ near miss on a maiden victory, Hamilton's feat was one that clearly deserves a lot of recognition. So in appreciation of the achievement, Autosport’s latest podcast reflects on what Hamilton’s century of successes means...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Bruce Mclaren
Person
Jim Clark
Person
Colin Chapman
Person
Emerson Fittipaldi
topgear.com

The best Bond cars ever, part 3: the Lotus Esprit

Bond films reflect eras, not just the geopolitical ones unfolding during production, but also the one that was the backdrop to your first 007 viewing experience. And if you happen to be a child of the Seventies, then Roger Moore’s your man, and the Lotus Esprit is the car. Elon Musk is such a fanboy he paid almost $1m for one of the prop cars at an auction in 2013. When asked in a 2019 Tesla shareholder’s meeting whether he’d consider creating an aquatic car, he replied, “Funny you should mention that... we do have a design for a submarine car like the one from The Spy Who Loved Me...”
CARS
Motorsport.com

Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi

The Canadian had a power unit change prior to qualifying after suffering an issue on Friday, and thus started 18th, just ahead of the also penalised Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. In his first stint on the medium tyres, he got caught behind the Haas of Nikita Mazepin but, after...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

If you know, you know. To readers of a certain age – or those who have made the pilgrimage to historic festivals in recent years – the Matra name is synonymous with the fleeting appearance of a missile in French racing blue, accompanied by the cochlea-rattling symphony of its otherworldly V12.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotus Cars#Lotus F1#Team Lotus#Fastest Car#British#Mercedes#Red Bull#Malaysian#Grand Prix#Ford#107b Spec
f1i.com

Alpine favours more entrants in F1, not third cars

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski believes more teams joining the grid would be better for Formula 1 than existing outfits adding a third car as a means of expanding the sport's field. Since 2015, Formula 1 has functioned with ten entrants, with Caterham and Marussia the last outfits to fall...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

F1's teams are currently flat out working on the new rules era that comes in for next year. The aim of the radical ground effect cars is to try to allow cars to run much closer together in battle, which should have a benefit for making overtaking easier. But the...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 set for several more Sprint races in 2022 season

Stefano Domenicali has spoken about F1's new Sprint format and how regularly it could feature in 2022. Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed that the 'F1 Sprint' format could feature at a third of events on the 2022 calendar. F1 Sprint brings several changes to the usual...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Sports
CAR Magazine

The CAR Top 10: cars of No Time To Die

► No spoilers (except on the cars) James Bond is back – and given his automotive antics in No Time To Die, bumping up Britain’s national debt with the monstrous cost of his insurance premium. Here’s Car’s guide to the Top 10 cars in the latest flick (and we’ll be careful not to reveal anything that isn’t in the trailers, which is where any low quality images come from).
CARS
Autosport Online

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

After Lewis Hamilton reclaimed the lead in the drivers’ world championship standings with a dramatic victory at the Russian GP, marking his 100th F1 race win, Max Verstappen was still able to produce decent damage limitation in second place having started at the back of the grid due to an engine grid penalty.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

Sixty years ago, Innes Ireland took the first Formula 1 world championship win for Team Lotus in the United States Grand Prix. Stirling Moss had already scored four victories for founder and designer Colin Chapman’s cars, run by the crack privateer Rob Walker squad, and Lotus was to become a true powerhouse over the next two decades.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

F1 Fantasy: top picks and predictions for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

There are plenty of unknowns between now and the end of the 2021 Formula 1 season and this weekend will be one of them. Last year’s hastily-arranged Turkish Grand Prix was a chaotic and memorable race but did little in the way of providing a clear picture as to who would’ve set the pace if conditions had been normal.
MOTORSPORTS
wirenewsfax.com

More details about the 2022 F1 calendar are available

More details about the Formula 1 schedule for 2022 have been revealed ahead of its release next week. The 23-event calendar is expected to start in Bahrain in March, and end in Abu Dhabi in mid-November. Speedcafe.com has revealed that the Australian Grand Prix will be held on April 10,...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Five of the best one-off Red Bull F1 car liveries

Red Bull have revealed their special Honda tribute livery for the Turkish Grand Prix. But it's not the first time the team have run a one-off colour scheme. RacingNews365.com gathers some previous examples. Monaco Grand Prix, 2005: Star Wars. During their debut F1 season, Red Bull marked the premiere of...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 medical car crew replaced after positive COVID tests

Medical car driver Alan van der Merwe and doctor Ian Roberts have worked together for many years, and most famously played a key role in helping Romain Grosjean escape from his fiery crash at last year's Bahrain Grand Prix. But during pre-event testing before they travelled to Istanbul, it was...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy