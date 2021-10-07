Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Bond films reflect eras, not just the geopolitical ones unfolding during production, but also the one that was the backdrop to your first 007 viewing experience. And if you happen to be a child of the Seventies, then Roger Moore’s your man, and the Lotus Esprit is the car. Elon Musk is such a fanboy he paid almost $1m for one of the prop cars at an auction in 2013. When asked in a 2019 Tesla shareholder’s meeting whether he’d consider creating an aquatic car, he replied, “Funny you should mention that... we do have a design for a submarine car like the one from The Spy Who Loved Me...”

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO