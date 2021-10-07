Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
More than a quarter of a century since the original Team Lotus closed its doors, the legendary British constructor is still one of the most successful in Formula 1 history. The 79 world championship F1 wins scored by the firm founded by Colin Chapman puts Lotus fifth in the table, behind Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams, and one spot ahead of Red Bull. It also scored seven constructors’ and six drivers’ crowns, and in the 1970s briefly overtook Ferrari as the most successful F1 manufacturer in terms of victories.www.motorsport.com
Comments / 0