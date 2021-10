Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) announced this week that it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $21. These are the details. Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) announced this week that it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $21 as a next step in the company’s plans to increase to $25 by 2025. Back in May, the company also announced that all of its U.S. vendors are now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO