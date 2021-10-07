CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Expert View: How to build 'mutually beneficial' employer-university relationships

By Hilary Burns
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Relationships between colleges and employers are crucial for developing the future workforce. But not all partnerships are created equal, said Brian K. Fitzgerald, CEO of the Business-Higher Education Forum.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Businesses should build DEI into their mission, says employment culture expert

Stephen Paskoff, the president and CEO of the Atlanta-based training company Employment Learning Innovations (ELI), says employers often make the mistake of not linking diversity, equity and inclusion to their organization’s mission, vision and values. Paskoff, an author whose writings have focused on workplace compliance and professional operations, was a...
ATLANTA, GA
informnny.com

Ask the Expert: Tips for choosing your next employer

Ashley Backus of Northern Credit Union has expert tips for choosing your next employer in this segment of Ask the Expert. Some things to consider during your job search include the following:. Do your personal values align with the organization?. Does the employer give back to the community?. Does the...
JOBS
HRmagazine.co.uk

Rethinking the employer/employee relationship post-furlough

Many businesses have changed, as may have those employees returning from long periods away from work. Given the severity of the pandemic, what was intended to be a short-term emergency measure became something more integral to the UK’s workplace landscape. Everyone now knows what furlough means. Much has changed within...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Enterprise

JPMorgan Chase Acquires College Financial Platform, Expands Relationship With Howard University

Aiming to intensify its ties with student borrowers and their parents, JPMorgan Chase has purchased college financial planning platform Frank. The acquisition will allow the nation’s largest bank to pick an online portal with the resources that allow students to complete many tasks. They include applying for and discussing financial aid, enrolling in courses online, and finding scholarships, per CNBC.
EDUCATION
Fast Casual

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Lately we've been thinking about the intricate web of connections that unites our communities and cities. Helping your franchisees know their trade area means knowing a lot about your target market, of course, but there's so much more to success than marketing demographics. How do you position your brands to feel like an integral part of each neighborhood?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Milwaukee Business Journal

Madison biotech startup Immuto Scientific raises $2.3 million to scale its drug discovery technology

A biotechnology company started out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison has raised $2.3 million almost entirely from investors within the state. Immuto Scientific Inc. plans to use its $2.3 million in seed funding for equipment and staffing needed to take its analytical research services to market with pharmaceutical companies, according to a recent announcement. It says its technology will make drug discovery and development more efficient.
MADISON, WI
Housing Wire

Experts on strategies servicers should employ in 2022

Today’s HousingWire Daily features an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies they should employ in 2022. During this conversation, CoreLogic’s chief economist Frank Nothaft, its senior leader of advanced delivery engines Sapan Bafna and Pete Carroll, the company’s...
REAL ESTATE
talesbuzz.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it’s hard to come by in the planet’s poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Milwaukee Business Journal

West Bend Mutual Insurance is a company that grows with purpose

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company is proud to serve the needs of our valued agents and policyholders with a wide variety of home, auto, and business insurance products. An extensive portfolio of products offers a variety of opportunities to our agents and a variety of choices for our policyholders. We’re committed to continuing to provide them with the products they need and the services they deserve. Our core values are excellence, integrity, and responsibility. Those values and exceptional service are the basis of our corporate brand, the Silver Lining®. The Silver Lining is a reminder of who we are and why we’re here. It’s a promise to our agents and policyholders, to our community, and to generations of people whose trust we’ve earned. It stands for empathy, excellent service, value, and respect. Our associates develop and nurture strong relationships by going the extra mile for customers, providing them with fast and fair claim service and thorough underwriting and loss prevention services. Inspecting storm damage on a weekend, calmly walking a nervous claimant through the claims process, or making sure an urgent overnight delivery gets out on time. All of it done while responding to their needs quickly, empathetically, and ethically. That’s because we hire talented individuals who are conscientious, dedicated, customer focused, and able to build lasting relationships. We create and maintain an environment where they feel a sense of belonging and appreciation. Their diversity of thought, experience, and knowledge are valued. Recognized as a top workplace, we’re committed to fostering a welcoming culture, and offering opportunities for meaningful work and professional growth. More than a workplace, we celebrate our success and take pride in serving our communities. Our associates enjoy the same amenities and conveniences often found in larger companies, but with the culture and atmosphere of a smaller company. Flexible work schedules allow them to combine the invaluable camaraderie and social experience of the in-office setting with the convenience of a work-from-home option. Our Terrace Café offers many breakfast and lunch options with a dining room view of our beautiful prairie. The Fitness Center’s equipment and classes, as well as a variety of health-focused programs, provide our associates with many options for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Speaking of healthy lifestyles, associates can visit our on-site clinic without ever leaving the building. A first-rate art collection, the comfort of personal environment modules, and walking/running trails through a picturesque prairie are just a few of the reasons job seekers choose West Bend. Working and learning together, helping each other and those in our communities, and celebrating our individual and collective successes unite our associates each day. Culture isn’t something you see; it’s something you feel, and we’re proud of how our associates embrace and nurture West Bend’s culture. West Bend associates continually rise to the challenge. Whether it’s pounding nails at a Habitat home, selling baked goods for Relay for Life, or collecting money and gifts for local families in need during the holidays, help is always given with a smile, with pride, and with a strong desire to make things better. On a corporate level, the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Charitable Fund, established in 1995, focuses on programs that strengthen children and families, protect the environment, enrich community life, and support the arts, primarily in Southeast Wisconsin. For the past 26 years, more than $13 million in grants have been awarded to nonprofit organizations. In addition, the Spirit of the Silver Lining Award honors our agents who support worthy causes in their communities, while the West Bend Independent Agents’ Fund provides funding for these organizations. West Bend Mutual Insurance is a company that grows with purpose, where decisions are always predicated on doing what’s best for our customers and associates. It’s a company with a simple desire to help our customers through problems and adversity; to make sure positives come from negative situations; to step up when they need us. To do the right thing. Because that’s the Silver Lining.
WEST BEND, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Horizon Retail Construction - Serving clients since 1993

Company Overview Horizon Retail Construction is a nationwide general contractor that has been in business in Racine, Wisconsin since 1993. We provide general contracting services to some of the largest, most successful tenants in the country. The Horizon Retail Construction team of professionals provides quality tenant improvement to a broad range of commercial clients. The clients we serve encompass various industries including retail, restaurant, financial, healthcare, concessions, and hospitality. Horizon performs construction services in regional malls, lifestyle centers, strip centers, hotels, office buildings, airports and more. We are licensed, bonded, registered and work in all 50 states. Horizon Retail Construction is committed to providing the best service at the most reasonable cost to all our customers. History Horizon Retail Construction has been in business for 28 years. Horizon was started with three office employees and 10 Field Superintendents. Our business philosophy was embraced by our customers and our business grew considerably every year. By the year 2000, Horizon Retail Construction’s staff consisted of 39 office employees and 83 Superintendents working throughout the United States. In 2021, Horizon’s staff included 75 office employees in Sturtevant (Racine County), Wisconsin and 150 Field Superintendents. The annual revenue generated by Horizon Retail Construction in 2020 exceeded $154 million.
RACINE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy