CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Current Debate: The Transgressiveness of Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up on her 2016 feature debut, Raw, which chronicled a veterinary-cum-vegetarian student’s pivot to cannibalism, Julia Ducournau pushes her fascination for the pliability of human flesh to even further extremes with Titane. The film, awarded the Palme d’Or in Cannes earlier this year—only the second time the top prize is given to a woman director—kicks off with a near-fatal car accident, after which Alexia is left with a titanium plate fixed to her skull and a seemingly insatiable appetite for the vehicular. Next we see her, she’s turned into a serial killer and a car show dancer. In one outrageous early sequence, she’s impregnated by a Cadillac. Following a killing spree that sends her on the lam, she disfigures herself to pass as a boy gone missing years prior, Adrien, and finds an unlikely refuge in Vincent (Vincent Lindon), a middle-aged firefighter who welcomes her back as his son,

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

The 355 Trailer: Jessica Chastain Assembles A Female Spy Team To Stop World War III

Jessica Chastain is putting one hell of a team together in the upcoming spy thriller, "The 355." As you probably guessed from the millions of promos and very noticeable fan excitement, James Bond is back in theaters, proving once more that there's nothing quite like the excitement of an undercover agent. This newest entry into the genre sees Chastain staking her claim, with an exciting star-studded cast. The new trailer gives us the briefest glimpse, but shows off all the necessary elements: a badass team, a formidable villain, a dangerous mission, and many location changes. It's a spy thriller, alright!!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain on How Their Friendship and the Pandemic Influenced ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s friendship helped fuel marketing for the Hagai Levi-directed Scenes From a Marriage ahead of its debut thanks to their now-famous slow-motion premiere carpet exchange. But during a special finale screening panel of the HBO limited series at New York’s Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night, the actors revealed their dynamic bled into everything from their decision to work on the limited series to filming some of the more emotionally challenging moments of the series. The duo’s playful chemistry was on display during the panel event, where they joked back and forth about their bond on-set in...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Moviefone

Female Filmmakers in Focus: Julia Ducournau Discusses ‘Titane,’ Winner of the Palme d’Or at This Year's Cannes Film Festival

This week Julia Ducournau discusses her Palme d’Or-winning body horror film Titane. This film has an extraordinary, unique nature, but it’s not for the squeamish. You might want to bring a barf bag. After attending film school at La Fémis with a concentration in screenwriting, Julia Ducournau’s first short film...
MOVIES
/Film

Titane Director Julia Ducournau On Crafting Her Disturbing, Violent Love Story [Interview]

How do you talk about a movie like "Titane"? Julia Ducournau's gruesome body-horror follow-up to her 2016 breakout film "Raw," has been the center of shocked pearl-clutching and critical raves alike, winning the prestigious Palme d'Or out of the Cannes Film Festival. But despite its reptation for gory shocks, "Titane" is a hard film to put in a box. It's a body horror thriller, yes, but it's also a family drama, a comedy, and unexpectedly, a strange kind of romance. But to Ducournau, those labels don't matter.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Ducournau
Person
Vincent Lindon
thefashionistastories.com

Agathe Rousselle & Julia Ducournau at the ''Titane'' 65th BFI London Film Festival Premiere

On Saturday(October 9th) Agathe Rousselle and Julia Ducournau hit the red carpet for the premiere of ''Titane'' during the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Agathe Rousselle served up a flirty, goth look, wearing a LOUIS VUITTON SPRING 2022 sheer black beaded embroidered dress with a bra and briefs underneath for coverage. For someone else, I would have preferred this lined but for Agathe, it worked as is.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” Is France’s Pick for Oscars’ International Feature Category

“Titane” is eyeing a trip to the Oscars. Julia Ducournau’s history-making sophomore feature has been named France’s submission to the best international film category for the 2022 Academy Awards. Screen Daily confirmed the news. Ducournau’s follow-up to 2016 cannibal coming-of-age pic “Raw,” “Titane” follows Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a dancer, model,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Audrey Diwan eager to bring Venice winner ‘Happening’ to US

French filmmaker Audrey Diwan’s life changed forever when her sophomore film “Happening” won the top award at the Venice International Film Festival exactly one month ago. In the four weeks since, Diwan has picked up more prizes, secured a North American distributor in IFC Films and FilmNation and is in the running to represent France at the Oscars in 2022. “Happening's” Golden Lion win surprised many simply because of the high-profile competition which included the likes of Jane Campion and Paolo Sorrentino Hers was a subtle film about a college student in France in the 1960s who is seeking...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Skull#Cannibalism#Titane
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Manor’: Film Review

It’s a dark thing to admit, but a nursing home is the perfect setting for a horror film. If we lived in an ideal society, these long-term care institutions would be idyllic spaces where elderly people could live out their last years in comfort. Unfortunately, we don’t, and these centers — under-regulated, expensive and predatory — have a less-than-stellar reputation. Yet that doesn’t stop the protagonist of The Manor from checking herself into one. The Manor is the latest film in Amazon’s horror film anthology series Welcome to the Blumhouse, which loosely centers each season on a theme. The first four...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Rushes: Ryusuke Hamaguchi x Bong Joon-ho, Artist-Run Cinemas, Dwayne Johnson

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI.NEWSAbove: Fox Maxy's Maat Means Land (2020) MoMA has announced the lineup and schedule for “To The Lighthouse,” a thrilling carte blanche program by curator Mark McElhatten featuring new films by Nathaniel Dorsky, Ernie Gehr, Jodie Mack, Dani and Sheilah ReStack, and more, along with older films by Rivette, Joseph H. Lewis, Claire Denis, and Marguerite Duras.An essential annual list, Filmmaker Magazine's 25 new faces of film for 2021 includes Kate Gondwe (the founder of Dezda Films), filmmaker Fox Maxy, Omnes Films (the collective behind Tyler Taormina's Ham on Rye), and others. A24 and Emma Stone’s production company, Fruit Tree Banner, have come together to back Jane Schoenbrun's I Saw The TV Glow. The film, a follow-up to Schoenbrun's debut from this year, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, follows.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Memo to Distributors: Buy These 2021 Fall Film Festival Standouts

As the New York Film Festival wrapped late last weekend, the bulk of the fall film festival season has now come to a close after a dizzying few weeks that saw Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, and the more genre-leaning Fantastic Fest roll out in somewhat normal fashion. While some of this year’s festival lineups were understandably truncated (most notably, TIFF) and some of the buzziest titles arrived at events with distribution already in hand (as was the case with many of the biggest titles at Venice and NYFF), a number of hot titles are still looking for homes. These films...
MOVIES
Variety

Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the movie, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent”). Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jez Butterworth Adapting Don DeLillo’s ‘The Silence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jez Butterworth will adapt Don DeLillo’s “The Silence” for the screen, Variety has learned. Producer Uri Singer, who is also producing and helped put together Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of another DeLillo novel, “White Noise,” has secured the rights to the book, which was published in 2020. “The Silence” unfolds at a dinner party in Manhattan during Super Bowl Sunday in the year 2022. The diners include a retired physics professor, her husband and her former student. They are waiting for a couple, who is set to join them after flying in from Paris. To share more might risk ruining the post-modern...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pedro Almodóvar Feature ‘Parallel Mothers’ Added To AFI Fest Lineup

After opening the Venice Film Festival and continuing on to the New York Film Festival, Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers from Sony Pictures Classics will have a red-carpet premiere at this year’s AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 13. In the movie, two women, Janis and Ana, played respectively by Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries...
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Knocking (2021) - Reviewed

If you were the only person who continuously hears something ominous, have reason to believe someone is in danger, but everyone thought you were insane for it, what would you do? Frida Kempff’s Swedish thriller Knocking explores this concept, and in turn, makes the audience question their assumptions as much as the protagonist does her own sanity.
MOVIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Production Has Wrapped On Steve Buscemi's The Listener Starring Tessa Thompson

Steve Buscemi is predominantly known for his work as an actor, but he's directed over 15 projects since the early 1990s with his latest sounding like his most ambitious yet. His upcoming feature film, "The Listener," has wrapped production in Los Angeles according to an exclusive reveal from Deadline. The film's script comes from Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon ("The Messenger") and stars Tessa Thompson in the film's only on-screen role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Charlie Kaufman Once Pitched A Gilligan's Island Reboot Filled With Murder And Cannibalism

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip... "Gilligan's Island" is a classic American sitcom that followed the adventures of seven castaways on a tiny island, stranded after their ship, The Minnow, runs aground. The series aired for three seasons on CBS from 1964 to 1967, receiving solid ratings. In syndication, "Gilligan's Island" became a part of American popular culture, cementing Bob Denver's hapless character Gilligan as an all-time great.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy