Villeneuve Says ‘It’s a Miracle’ He Survived ‘Blade Runner 2049’: ‘At Least I Wasn’t Banned’ from Directing

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve has previously opened up about “Blade Runner 2049” misfiring at the box office, and he told MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast this week that he’s genuinely relieved he is still able to make movies after that experience. The film was a box office bomb in the United States, failing to cross the $100 million mark despite a production and marketing budget that was reportedly over $300 million. “2049” is said to have cost Alcon Entertainment at least $80 million. As Villeneuve said: “The miracle for me about ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is the following: I’m still making movies and you’re still talking to me.”

