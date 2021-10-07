Proof Zendaya Just Took Her Fashion Game to the Next Level With Golden Look

While Zendaya's career could be illustrated in hundreds of images, she has an uncanny way of making the latest one the biggest moment. The ability to make an entrance, to elicit a gasp, would seem like something that she was born with; rather, it's something she has grown into. To see her — Emmy winner, Instagram centurion, and fashion icon (overused but apt) — on a red carpet is to see the newly 25-year-old at the top of her powers, an influence Zendaya wields more casually on a set, driving herself and showing up in sweats and a baggy T-shirt. It takes a particular confidence, and power, to give the people what they want — and how! — and then deliberately recede into work and a very private life.

