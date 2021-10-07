Public Notice: Brandon Township

AN ORDINANCE, granting to CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY, its successors and assigns, the right and authority to lay, maintain and commercially operate gas lines and facilities including but not limited to mains, pipes, services and on, under, along, and across public places including but not limited to highways, streets, alleys, bridges, and waterways, and to conduct a local gas business in the CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, for a period of thirty years.