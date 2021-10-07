CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenelle Evans Slams Claim She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

 7 days ago

Jenelle Evans is not pregnant. The Teen Mom alum slammed the speculation in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Just the day before, Jenelle shared a video of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Ensley doing some TikTok dances in their swimsuits while enjoying a day by the water. Apparently, the 29-year-old reality star then received a comment that read, "Pregnant again." However, Jenelle wasn't afraid to clap back. Playing an audio clip from Day Desiree, she mouthed the words: "Um no, dirty that's what a natural body look like. And if you don't like it, close your eyes and don't open them again. Next time you breathe, don't." Replying to the commenter,...

