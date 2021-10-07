CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix, Amazon Spanish Horror Originals ‘El Páramo,’ ‘Historias Para no Dormir’ Get Trailers, Release Dates – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Spain’s highest-profile upcoming horror titles got release dates and trailers today, David Casademunt’s “El páramo” (formerly “La bestia”) at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology “Historias para no dormir.”. “El páramo” is the highly anticipated feature debut of award-winning short filmmaker Casademunt, and boasts a small yet...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix’s survival drama series ‘Squid Game’ follows Seong Gi-hun, who is in severe debt owing to his gambling habit. He joins a real-life game for the prize money of ₩45.6 billion (US$40 million) to help his mother and daughter. Taken up with the idea of winning such a humongous amount, Gi-hun signs up as one among the 456 participants of the Game. However, he soon realizes that anyone who fails will be killed, but he keeps his eyes on the prize and continues to play.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Cancel Netflix and use these 10 apps to stream free movies and shows

Over the past year, the world has fallen on hard times. The novel coronavirus pandemic is more contagious and more deadly than any similar outbreaks in recent history, and life is still waiting to get back to fully normal. Since vaccines have been rolled out earlier this year, the overall cases have fluctuated over the past eight months. That has seen many people spending time at home and, while the summer has given a brief reprieve, the colder weather is on its way. People will likely be spending more time at home as the chillier weather comes upon us. Cozying up...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Álamo
Variety

India’s Tamannaah Bhatia Talks Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus Hotstar, ‘Baahubali,’ ‘MasterChef’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia is a rarity in that she has projects across global streamers Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon. On top of that, she is a top box office draw in the Telugu and Tamil-language film industries. Bhatia was one of the leads, playing a warrior princess, in S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” films. They released in 2015 and 2017 and collected $330 million, making them among the highest grossing Indian films of all time. The films also travelled widely, including to the Busan Film Festival, where both parts screened to much audience adulation. The “Baahubali” films happened at a time when...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

A Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is being watched months later

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. One of the four movies of his that have been released in 2021, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date and Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Hanna’

In the midst of New York Comic-Con, Amazon Prime Video has revealed the release date and a teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Hanna. According to an announcement from Amazon Prime Video earlier today, the third season of Hanna will premiere on November 24, 2021. Along with this announcement came a teaser trailer promising more intrigue to come with the young assassin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish
purewow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Thriller Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

Before Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Guilty, was even released, we were already hyped for the chance to watch 90 minutes of the Love & Other Drugs heartthrob in a tense thriller. And it seems we weren't the only ones who were excited, because a week after its release, the drama has become the #1 film on Netflix.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Beta Test (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Shortly before his wedding, Hollywood talent agent Jordan (Jim Cummings) receives a mysterious envelope offering no-strings-attached s– with a stranger in a hotel room. Intrigued with the invitation, Jordan becomes obsessed by the idea of a secret e–tic adventure and impulsively accepts. He soon becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data. Startattle.com – The Beta Test 2021.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
startattle.com

Scaredy Cats (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward inherits a powerful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns that two bad witches are after her locket. In order to escape, Willa and her best friends Scout and Lucy turn into cats. Startattle.com – Scaredy Cats | Netflix.
TV SERIES
IGN

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gets March Release Date - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – the action-focused Final Fantasy 1 spin-off – will be released on March 18, 2022. Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the new release date was released as part of a new story trailer (below) that seemingly confirmed that the game's main character, Jack is related in some way to Final Fantasy 1's anatagonist, Garland.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct, with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Lantern’s Lane (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A recent college graduate and her estranged high school friends return to Lantern’s Lane, the location of an evil urban legend and must fight to survive the night. Startattle.com – Lantern’s Lane 2021. Genre : Comedy / Horror / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Justin...
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Take a look at the first images for upcoming Netflix series: Stay Close

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, has recently released the teaser art and first look images for a brand-new, tension filled series, Stay Close. This December (2021) will see the arrival of a new series that is set to test us. It will lead not only us to question what we know, who we know. The characters seem to be heading towards a crisis of trust; will their secrets be revealed?
TV & VIDEOS
noisypixel.net

Firefighting Action Game ‘Firegirl’ Gets December Release Date in New Trailer

Thunderful Publishing announced that the Dejima-developed firefighting game Firegirl: Hack’ n Splash Rescue will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam on Dember 14, 2021. Ahead of the release, the publisher shared that players can get an early hands-on with the...
VIDEO GAMES
KRGV

McAllen native appearing in Amazon original horror movie

A Valley native will appear in an Amazon original horror movie. Ariana Guerra, who was born and raised in McAllen, is part of the Latino inspired, Amazon original horror movie, "Madres." As a second generation Mexican-American woman, Guerra says the themes of the movie resonate with her. "The experience and...
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy