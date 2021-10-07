CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLAAD, ‘Dear White People’ EP Slam Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Special: ‘Dangerously Transphobic’

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle ends his latest Netflix comedy special, “The Closer,” by proclaiming he is finished with transgender and LGBTQ jokes “until we are both sure that we are laughing together,” adding, “I’m telling you, it’s done. I’m done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?” For organizations such as GLAAD and The National Black Justice Coalition, that declaration is too little, too late. Chappelle already had a history filling his Netflix specials with offensive transgender jokes, and that trend continues in “The Closer.” At one point, the comedian declares himself “team Terf” (meaning a trans-exclusionary radical feminist) while saying J.K. Rowling doesn’t deserve to be “canceled” for her anti-trans beliefs.

www.imdb.com

Related
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Virginia Hotel Says No To Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle

Songwriter Pharrell Williams’ relationship with Virginia Beach has broken down further after a local hotel turned down holding an event featuring Williams and comedian Dave Chappelle. Businessman Bruce Thompson, who owns the Cavalier Hotel, turned down a plan by Williams to hold an event featuring Chappelle, offering several reasons, including...
VIRGINIA STATE
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaad#Dear White People#Transphobic#Transgender#Anti Trans#Lgbtq
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Family of trans woman defends Dave Chappelle over controversial jokes

The family of Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who died by suicide in 2019, have defended Dave Chappelle over his controversial comments on the trans community. Chappelle made the references in his new Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included voicing his support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. “They...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle Freed Comedy 'Slaves' with Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle is now the great emancipator of comedians thanks to his latest Netflix special -- so says Damon Wayans, who drew a parallel to slavery while praising Dave. We ran into the comic and actor Monday at LAX and got his take on Dave's standup special, 'The Closer' ... which is STILL being hotly debated nearly a week after its release. As for where Damon lands ... count him as firmly in Chappelle's camp.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Married social media star apologizes to DaBaby for entanglement allegations

DaBaby can’t seem to stay out of hot water this month, even when he doesn’t do anything wrong. His past issues were brought back into the spotlight when Dave Chappelle released his latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer. last week. In the controversial special, Chappelle discussed the rapper’s 2018 shooting. Da Baby’s murder charges were eventually dismissed on the basis of self-defense. Chappelle also addressed the rapper’s homophobic rant during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this summer.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Dave Chappelle Gets Backlash For Trans Comments In New Special

Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix. The hour-long special called “The Closer” was recorded just last August, and features Chappelle covering the latest controversies. He says in the new special that it’ll be his last one for a while, and that it will complete his “body of work” for Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Civil rights group asks Netflix to remove special for ‘perpetuating violence’ against trans people

A civil rights advocacy organisation has called on Netflix to pull Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special from its website for its jokes mocking transgender people.The Closer, which arrived on the platform on Tuesday (5 October), is Chappelle’s latest stand-up special as part of his multi-project deal with the streamer.Following the show’s release, Chappelle was criticised for a vast number of comments he made within it, including saying that he was “team Terf” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and claiming that the LGBTQ+ community are trying to destroy the lives of celebrities such as JK Rowling by “cancelling” them.In his two-star review in...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special facing cancellation after trans comments leave critics irate

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special is facing cancellation after repeated calls have been made to pull it from the streamer. The comedian landed in hot water on Tuesday, when his sixth installment in his Netflix deal, "The Closer," debuted. In it, Chappelle seemingly spoke out in support of author J.K. Rowling, who came under fire in 2019 when she argued publicly that transgender women are essentially a threat to the gender identity of biological women.
CELEBRITIES

