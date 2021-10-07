Leading Off (10/7/21)

Four People Hurt in Shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. The shooting happened during a fight in a second story classroom on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins turned himself into police and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Simpkins’ family members asked for forgiveness, and told reporters Simpkins brought a gun to school because he was bullied and robbed. A 15-year-old student remained in critical condition Wednesday night. Two others, a teenage girl with what police said was a “small abrasion” and a 25-year-old teacher, were sent to the hospital but were in good condition. Another adult had minor injuries but was not hospitalized.