Rieger Memorial Library to offer HealthyHaskell Wellness Initiative

Looking to improve your overall health? The Rieger Memorial Library is offering the HealthyHaskell Wellness Initiative geared toward adults, consisting of a health challenge, classes from Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, and healthy cooking demonstrations. Register for their six-week Move! Hydrate! Nourish! Challenge, which begins Oct. 12. Participants will receive a free health tracker, water bottle, and pedometer upon registration for the challenge to help keep on top of fitness goals. Free health classes and cooking demonstrations will be available in early 2022 as part of the program. Join them and take control of your wellness! Registration is underway at the library where participants will receive challenge supplies.