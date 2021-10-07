Watch your step

The city of Muskogee is replacing sidewalk sections along the north side of Broadway between Third and Fifth streets. City Media Relations Manager Tera Shows said parts of those sidewalks had deteriorated and were slated for repair or replacement. She said the city will replace the sidewalks, which had been in brick, with "a consistent and long-lasting material"; red concrete with a natural brick pattern was chosen. The project, funded by capital improvement funds, is to be finished next week, she said.