Photos: Cortaro General Store (now Arizona Pavillions) in 1978

The sleepy Cortaro General Store was one of a handful of buildings and tenants at Cortaro Road and I-10 in the late 70s. The store's quiet life was peppered with a suicide in the phone booth in 1959, an armed robbery and robbery, a stabbing of a store clerk in the 70s and a sink hole in 1982. The site is now a McDonald's. The land around it, once cotton fields, is now Arizona Pavillions and business and industrial parks.