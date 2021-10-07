CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fed's Brainard says climate scenario analysis a key tool in measuring bank risks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday the central bank should move forward with its efforts to gauge how banks might be impacted by climate change, saying such analysis will be a key tool in measuring risks.

In a prepared speech, Brainard noted regulators face “substantial work” in closing data gaps and building new models to adequately gauge risks banks face from climate change. But while the Fed should be “humble” about any initial analysis, that should not deter regulators from developing such tools. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

Comments / 0

Related
Public Radio International PRI

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlights climate risk

The chair of the US Federal Reserve named climate change as one of three top risks to financial stability this week. In comments at a European Central Bank forum Wednesday, he named both physical and transition risks as key in long-term financial stability, agreeing with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. The World's Marco Werman has details.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Fed's Powell pledges diversity focus in filling reserve bank openings

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday promised to redouble efforts to find "diverse candidates" to replace two high-profile officials who resigned this week after criticism of their securities trading, as the central bank tried to regroup from a blow to its typically staid, technocratic image.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
American Banker

Fed’s supervisory approach should encourage bank innovation, Bowman says

The Federal Reserve is embarking on an initiative that will look at ways to modernize bank supervision as fintech innovation heats up and banking business models evolve, Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman said. The former community banker and Kansas state regulator said the central bank is conducting an internal review that...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Fed Brainard: Bar much higher for rate hike than tapering

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said “employment is still a bit short of the mark on what I consider to be substantial further progress.. But if progress continues as I hope, it may soon meet the mark,” for tapering asset purchases. “The forward guidance on maximum employment and average inflation sets...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Fed governor anticipates new guidance on climate change for big banks

Lael Brainard, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images. The U.S. Federal Reserve should advance efforts to assess big banks’ exposure to financial risks related...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Reuters

Central banks lack tools to fight climate change -Nobel laureate

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks are at risk of over-promising on how they can respond to the challenges posed by climate change, a Nobel economics laureate whose work questions how well economic models cope with uncertainty has warned. Professor Lars Peter Hansen, an economist at the University of Chicago, raised...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

How Is The Fed Helping Prepare Banks For Climate Change Risks?

The U.S. Federal Reserve is looking into ways that it can help protect the economy against climate change after billions of dollars worth of damage from severe weather events. In a speech before the Boston Federal Reserve on Thursday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard explained to attendees why the central bank was starting to take a deeper look at climate risks.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenario Analysis#Climate Change
marketplace.org

“Trust is our most important tool,” says San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly

From supply shocks to the battle with the delta variant, there’s a lot of uncertainty ahead for members of the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee. At its last meeting, the FOMC signaled it may soon start reducing the economic support the Fed put in place at the onset of the pandemic. But according to Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and a voting member of the FOMC, that uncertainty doesn’t change what Fed officials have always done: watch and respond.
BUSINESS
Axios

The Fed's emerging climate oversight

Fed governor Lael Brainard is filling in more blanks about how the central bank could weigh and limit financial institutions' exposure to climate risk. Driving the news: "I anticipate it will be helpful to provide supervisory guidance for large banking institutions in their efforts to appropriately measure, monitor, and manage material climate-related risks," she said in a speech Thursday.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Measuring global climate risk

Climate change generates multifaceted and difficult-to-measure risks to human and natural systems. Now, research offers a composite indicator of global climate risk that may help track progress in addressing climate change. “You can’t manage what you can’t measure”, goes Peter Drucker’s famous saying. Risks generated by climate change are growing...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Environment
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The Bank of England Risks Hiking Too Far Ahead of the Fed

That was one sharp hawkish volte-face from the Bank of England. Over the weekend, three Monetary Policy Committee members, including Governor Andrew Bailey, made clear that they are ready to raise rates sooner rather than later. The U.K. government bond market really doesn’t like it. Gilts, which U.K. Treasury bonds...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy