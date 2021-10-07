Fed's Brainard says climate scenario analysis a key tool in measuring bank risks

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday the central bank should move forward with its efforts to gauge how banks might be impacted by climate change, saying such analysis will be a key tool in measuring risks.

In a prepared speech, Brainard noted regulators face “substantial work” in closing data gaps and building new models to adequately gauge risks banks face from climate change. But while the Fed should be “humble” about any initial analysis, that should not deter regulators from developing such tools. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)