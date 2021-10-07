CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Critics call to cancel Dave Chappelle, Netflix for ‘ridiculing trans people’

By Rob Bailey-Millado
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancel culture is threatening to shutdown Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer.”. The always outspoken stand-up comic is pushing the public’s buttons again — and a swelling wave of culture critics and activist organizations are calling for his brand-new Netflix special to be yanked from the streaming giant’s catalog. The special —...

nypost.com

Comments / 6

ssmith87
5d ago

People can identify and play pretend all day long, but the reality remains that there are 2 different genders. You’re either born male or female. Like i said, pretend and live in fantasy land all you want..most people do not care if that’s what you want to do, but leave kids alone and quit trying to convince them they aren’t who they are. Any chemicals or hormones given to kids, that to me is child abuse.

Reply(2)
8
Minya
5d ago

History is not going to be kind to people who pretend genders can be switched. They can't. When all these pretend people have bad health outcomes from their hormones, they will come crying for big paydays.

Reply
6
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Trans People#Trans Women#Jaclynpmoore
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Civil rights group asks Netflix to remove special for ‘perpetuating violence’ against trans people

A civil rights advocacy organisation has called on Netflix to pull Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special from its website for its jokes mocking transgender people.The Closer, which arrived on the platform on Tuesday (5 October), is Chappelle’s latest stand-up special as part of his multi-project deal with the streamer.Following the show’s release, Chappelle was criticised for a vast number of comments he made within it, including saying that he was “team Terf” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and claiming that the LGBTQ+ community are trying to destroy the lives of celebrities such as JK Rowling by “cancelling” them.In his two-star review in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Transgender showrunner blasts Netflix for supporting Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special, “The Closer,” which debuted on Netflix this month, has been getting rave reviews as well as a lot of criticism from the LGBTQ community for jokes deemed offensive to them. Several organizations, including GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, have even called for the special to be pulled but Netflix has showed no signs of caving in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Video Shows Dave Chappelle Completely Unbothered By Backlash Over DaBaby Comments

Dave Chappelle has come under some heat for comments he made in his latest stand-up special, The Closer. In an attempt to ridicule the current "cancel culture" environment, Chappelle used DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud to explain the current state of affairs. Chappelle said that, despite DaBaby's shooting and killing of another person in a Wal-Mart, more people were upset about the "Suge" rapper's rant during the Miami music festival.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy