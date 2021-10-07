Kardashians still doing business with Britney Spears’ embattled ex-manager
Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have worked with Britney Spears’ embattled former business manager Lou Taylor as recently as this year. California Secretary of State documents obtained by Page Six indicated that Taylor has at various points served as an “agent for service of process” for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc., Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics giant King Kylie LLC, Kendall Jenner’s eponymous corporation, Kris Jenner’s nonprofit Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.pagesix.com
Comments / 0