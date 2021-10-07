CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashians still doing business with Britney Spears’ embattled ex-manager

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have worked with Britney Spears’ embattled former business manager Lou Taylor as recently as this year. California Secretary of State documents obtained by Page Six indicated that Taylor has at various points served as an “agent for service of process” for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC and KimsAPrincess Inc., Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics giant King Kylie LLC, Kendall Jenner’s eponymous corporation, Kris Jenner’s nonprofit Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation Inc. and even Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Management
