WWE

Jeff Hardy Teases Finally Bringing Other Persona to WWE

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy came up short in a United States Championship match with Damian Priest on this week's Monday Night Raw, but the "Charismatic Enigma" still managed to get fans talking with his post-match interview. Hardy talked about getting drafted over to the SmackDown roster and told fans it was time to see a different side and "a different ego" of himself. Fans immediately started speculating that Hardy meant Willow The Wisp, a masked alter-ego Hardy originally created in his OMEGA promotion before bringing to Impact Wrestling back in 2013.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Bray Wyatt
WWE

