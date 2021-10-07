Jeff Hardy Teases Finally Bringing Other Persona to WWE
Jeff Hardy came up short in a United States Championship match with Damian Priest on this week's Monday Night Raw, but the "Charismatic Enigma" still managed to get fans talking with his post-match interview. Hardy talked about getting drafted over to the SmackDown roster and told fans it was time to see a different side and "a different ego" of himself. Fans immediately started speculating that Hardy meant Willow The Wisp, a masked alter-ego Hardy originally created in his OMEGA promotion before bringing to Impact Wrestling back in 2013.comicbook.com
Comments / 0