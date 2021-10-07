FIFA Games "Exploring" the Possibility of Dropping FIFA Name

EA's FIFA series might be considering ditching the FIFA name in the future. The video game series has been a mainstay since its launch in 1993. But, recent developments have led them to contemplate a massive rebrand as indicated by a press release. Those naming rights are not cheap and a more general soccer game might be a bit cheaper to produce. However, with modes like Ultimate Team being among the most popular in recent titles like FIFA 22, you're going to have to find a way to keep some of those iconic players around. A lot of rival sporting franchises ran into this very problem when EA Sports and 2K Games wrangled the licenses to these leagues over two console generations ago. But, with EA, they are probably bound to find a solution that will still attract players en masse. Fans probably shouldn't expect any changes immediately. But, the ongoing conversation might be worth keeping an eye on with installments in the near future. Check out EA's statement down below: