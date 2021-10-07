Presenter Kate Abdo unhappy with Bob Arum’s ‘entirely inappropriate’ remarks

A British presenter has criticised the “entirely inappropriate” remarks made by veteran promoter Bob Arum following her handling of a hostile final press conference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Kate Abdo was on hosting duties as the heavyweight pair, who will vie for Fury’s WBC title in Las Vegas this weekend, had a heated argument ahead of their third showdown during a chaotic conclusion to Wednesday’s affair.

Abdo attempted to coerce the fighters into the normal formality of a staredown but, with tensions still apparently at boiling point, Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, shouted loudly off-stage that a face-off would not be happening.

Arum then hit out at Abdo’s conduct afterwards, telling reporters: “They bring this woman in from the UK and she’s slanting all the press conference to Wilder. I don’t give a damn but it’s obvious that that’s what she was doing.

“And then she knew the understanding was no face-off. (Wilder’s promoter) Tom Brown argued with Fox for no face-off, we said no face-off and what does she say? ‘Now we’re gonna do a face-off’. F*** her and f*** them, there was no face-off and we saved the fight.”

Abdo, who fronts NBC’s Champions League coverage and has recently been at the forefront of DAZN’s boxing shows, responded in a post on her Instagram story, saying: “With regards to the faceoff – I was doing what we the broadcaster believed was agreed upon. But I think that’s kind of unimportant now.

“I have nothing but respect for Bob Arum and the empire he has created. I understand what he means to boxing and what this sport owes him.

“I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate. Of course it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect. But that’s life, not everyone will give you the courtesy you deserve.”

Wilder had earlier doubled down on his assertion that Fury had only prevailed in their second fight 20 months ago because of underhanded tactics and said: “I don’t regret it, I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in.”

I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate. Of course it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect

Kate Abdo

But in his closing remarks, Fury, who was accused without any evidence of tampering with his gloves last time out, asked why Wilder had brought in new trainer Malik Scott and overhauled his preparation for this trilogy contest.

Fury said: “I ask the question, if I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything and doing all this other work?

“Deep down in his soul, he knows that he lost and he’ll lose again. After this fight he’ll be back working in that fast food chain that he was working at earlier on in his career. It’s retirement for him.

“You’re in denial and you’re getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire, your legacy’s in bits, all the excuses, you’ve been destroyed. No one’s even believed you, everyone’s laughing at you. You’re a weak man.”