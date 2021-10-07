CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Presenter Kate Abdo unhappy with Bob Arum’s ‘entirely inappropriate’ remarks

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoSnR_0cK3ShPs00

A British presenter has criticised the “entirely inappropriate” remarks made by veteran promoter Bob Arum following her handling of a hostile final press conference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Kate Abdo was on hosting duties as the heavyweight pair, who will vie for Fury’s WBC title in Las Vegas this weekend, had a heated argument ahead of their third showdown during a chaotic conclusion to Wednesday’s affair.

Abdo attempted to coerce the fighters into the normal formality of a staredown but, with tensions still apparently at boiling point, Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, shouted loudly off-stage that a face-off would not be happening.

Arum then hit out at Abdo’s conduct afterwards, telling reporters: “They bring this woman in from the UK and she’s slanting all the press conference to Wilder. I don’t give a damn but it’s obvious that that’s what she was doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUDZw_0cK3ShPs00

“And then she knew the understanding was no face-off. (Wilder’s promoter) Tom Brown argued with Fox for no face-off, we said no face-off and what does she say? ‘Now we’re gonna do a face-off’. F*** her and f*** them, there was no face-off and we saved the fight.”

Abdo, who fronts NBC’s Champions League coverage and has recently been at the forefront of DAZN’s boxing shows, responded in a post on her Instagram story, saying: “With regards to the faceoff – I was doing what we the broadcaster believed was agreed upon. But I think that’s kind of unimportant now.

“I have nothing but respect for Bob Arum and the empire he has created. I understand what he means to boxing and what this sport owes him.

“I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate. Of course it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect. But that’s life, not everyone will give you the courtesy you deserve.”

Wilder had earlier doubled down on his assertion that Fury had only prevailed in their second fight 20 months ago because of underhanded tactics and said: “I don’t regret it, I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in.”

I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate. Of course it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect

Kate Abdo

But in his closing remarks, Fury, who was accused without any evidence of tampering with his gloves last time out, asked why Wilder had brought in new trainer Malik Scott and overhauled his preparation for this trilogy contest.

Fury said: “I ask the question, if I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything and doing all this other work?

“Deep down in his soul, he knows that he lost and he’ll lose again. After this fight he’ll be back working in that fast food chain that he was working at earlier on in his career. It’s retirement for him.

“You’re in denial and you’re getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire, your legacy’s in bits, all the excuses, you’ve been destroyed. No one’s even believed you, everyone’s laughing at you. You’re a weak man.”

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Kate Abdo
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Deontay Wilder released from hospital after suffering broken hand in Tyson Fury knockout loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown on Saturday with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic. In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in an enthralling contest full of improbable twists and turns. Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to respond with two knockdowns that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth. But it was the bigger, heavier Fury -- landing the cleaner and more damaging blows -- who finished the stronger, and the champion had Wilder down once again in the 10th with a right hook.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Wbc#Nbc#Champions League#Dazn
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Fury defends belt with 11th-round KO of Wilder in classic trilogy fight

"The Gypsy King" is still king of the heavyweights. In an instant classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title with an 11th-round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in their heavily anticipated trilogy fight. Wilder was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure,...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Kate Abdo’s boyfriend Barak Bess, are they married?

Boxing presenter Kate Abdo has been a popular figure around the sport for a while, but Bob Arum’s comments about her following the final press conference of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder made her the talk of the town – but is she married?. The British sports broadcaster hosted the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson: No, It Was No Knockout, No Knockdown Of Tyson Fury In Camp

LAS VEGAS – Jared Anderson attempted to put the rampant rumors to rest Thursday. The emerging heavyweight prospect disputed widespread speculation that he knocked out Tyson Fury during a sparring session before Fury was supposed to fight Deontay Wilder a third time July 24 at T-Mobile Arena. Persistent gossip within the boxing industry suggested that Fury’s difficulty in sparring, primarily against Anderson, was his motivation for postponing his third fight with Wilder for 2½ months.
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Jarrell Miller: “Deontay Wilder Got His Ass Whipped Again!”

Big Baby Miller fancies himself as the last hope for American Heavyweights!. For some individuals, it is viewed as an unsavory taboo to attack a person who is already enduring a tough time. Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KO’s) is not one of those people! This is precisely why he had no problem lacing up his symbolic boot and kicking Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) like a football.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

'That will be another defeat on his record': promoter Bob Arum hits out at Eddie Hearn for pushing Anthony Joshua into an immediate rematch with Oleksandr Usyk as he says new world champion should face winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum believes Eddie Hearn is making a mistake pushing Anthony Joshua into an immediate rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with a boxing masterclass to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO world titles from his British rival. It has...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend in the third and final instalment of their heavyweight trilogy. Fury and Wilder shared a draw in their first fight in Las Vegas, before the British fighter secured a seventh-round technical knockout victory over the American in the rematch, inflicting a first career defeat on The Bronze Bomber.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Gives Advice To Deontay Wilder Ahead Of October 9 Title Match Vs. Tyson Fury

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight is just days away, and a pair of former undisputed heavyweight champions weighed in on the upcoming action. Mike Tyson said he thinks Wilder should “go all out” in the first half of the WBC world heavyweight title fight against Fury on Saturday, October 9. Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield said he would prefer if Wilder took his time and stick to a game plan that fits his fighting style.
COMBAT SPORTS
8 News Now

Fury stops Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night. Fury retained his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. Fury finished Wilder for the second straight time in their trilogy, but only after five combined knockdowns. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth round. Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

284K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy