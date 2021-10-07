CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

The Artists’ Guild of the Cape ’21 Open Studio Tour Return

dotheshore.com
 7 days ago

The Artists’ Guild of the Cape will host its Third Annual Studio Tour during Columbus Day weekend on Oct. 9-10. Each day will feature at least 19 studios open for free, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to visiting art patrons and curious visitors. Artists will be creating their work and showing their wares in-home and studio settings, from Tuckahoe to Cape May. There are always potters, painters, carvers, writers, musicians, jewelers, metalworks, sculptors, actors, photographers and surprises along the way.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Studio Tour#Columbus Day#Musicians#The Artists Guild
