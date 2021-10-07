Deutsche Post To Raise Guidance On Continued Positive Earnings Momentum In Q3
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) said the positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021. The management will raise guidance for fiscal 2021 Group EBIT and free cash flow, driven by the strong development in the DHL divisions. Also, the mid-term guidance for fiscal 2023 will be subject to upward revision, the Group said.markets.businessinsider.com
