Fort Campbell soldier charged with killing wife

 5 days ago

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Fort Campbell soldier has been charged with killing his wife, the U.S. Army said.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, a 5th Special Forces Group soldier, was charged with murder in the death of Meghan Santiago, who was pregnant, and with injury of an unborn child, Fort Campbell said in a statement Wednesday. Santiago died on Sept. 27.

“This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation,” said Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Santiago was taken into custody Sept. 28 and held pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was released.

It wasn’t clear whether Santiago has an attorney.

