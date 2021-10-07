CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Premiere: Black Sites – Untrue

By Nordling Rites ov Karhu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re proud to present the third album from Black Sites for all you (proggy) heavy metal lovers!. Many here loved Trials, or at least their swansong, This Ruined World. It’s not an album that gets thrown around a lot, at least anymore, despite its fairly unique and very striking, thrash-based modern metal combo. In fact, it rarely seems to be mentioned outside Black Sites features anymore and I cannot claim innocence on the matter either. I loved Trials’ last and I was very fond of Black Sites’ debut, but the connection between the two is not personal affection but the shared duo of guitarists Mark Sugar and Ryan Bruchert.

