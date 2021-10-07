CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Scouts And Vets Team Up For Fundraising

By Chris Lundy
 5 days ago
Boy Scouts from Troop 9503 plated and prepared the breakfasts for the fundraiser. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – It’s a simple Sunday tradition: going out for breakfast with family or friends. This wasn’t at the local diner, though. This was at the local VFW post.

People came into the main hall and were seated at tables where they found menus in front of each seat. They could have omelets with cheese, broccoli or ham. They could have eggs over, sunny, or scrambled. There was a side of corned beef hash, sausage or breakfast potatoes, as well as white, wheat or rye toast or biscuits. The special of the day was cinnamon raisin French toast.

The Scouts would take the orders and run them back to the kitchen, where the parents were cooking. The boys also served and cleaned up.

This was not the first breakfast fundraiser for the Boy Scouts. Assistant scoutmaster Edward Cammarato said, while frying up some hash, that the funds paid for the dues for the kids throughout the year.

The VFW and the local Boy Scout Troop has had a long relationship, as evidenced that they both share the same number in their name. It’s Post 9503 and Troop 9503.

Local residents enjoy a nice breakfast on a Sunday morning. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

When the troop was chartered at the VFW, this was one of the first things they chose to do together, Cammarato said. The VFW provides the building, and the Scouts provide the manpower and collect the funds.

Girl Scout Troop 247, made up of kids from Berkeley, Beachwood, and Pine Beach, were on hand to observe (and eat). They watched the older boys take orders and serve because they’ll be taking over this job soon. The Boy Scouts are all getting their Eagle Scout awards and aging out. Once those eagles take wing, a younger group needs to step up.

This is part of the VFW’s purpose, said Commander Bill Dondero. While they continue to advocate and support veterans and their causes, they want to open their door to the community. It’s important for the veterans to interact with the general public and for the public to learn more about the veterans who are their neighbors.

