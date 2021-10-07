UC San Diego Announces Recipients of Chancellor’s and Revelle Medals
The University of California San Diego today announced the 2021 recipients of the esteemed Chancellor’s Medal and Revelle Medal. Awardees of the Chancellor’s Medal, one of the highest honors given by UC San Diego to recognize exceptional service in support of the campus’s mission, include: Phyllis and Dan Epstein, Hanna and Mark Gleiberman, Gaby and Richard Sulpizio, and Patricia and Christopher Weil. The Revelle Medal recognizes current and former faculty members for sustained, distinguished and extraordinary service to UC San Diego. The 2021 Revelle Medalists are: Richard “Dick” Attiyeh, Wayne A. Cornelius, Peter F. Cowhey, Barbara A. Parker and Robert Sullivan.ucsdnews.ucsd.edu
