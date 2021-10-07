Certa Hosting review

The Oral-B iO Series 6 strikes an excellent balance between features and price. It's essentially the same as the award-winning iO Series 9, but with a few carefully chosen changes to keep the price down. The brush is fundamentally the same, with a super quiet motor that lets it glide smoothly across your teeth, a bright color LCD display on the handle, a pressure sensor, and real-time brushing feedback through Oral-B's mobile app. The only changes are the accessories, with a less elegant charging base and a very basic travel case that protects the brush from dirt, but doesn't keep it charged. If you're not planning to take your toothbrush on off-grid adventures, and aren't too particular about how its charging dock looks in your bathroom, it's easy to recommend. One of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy today.

