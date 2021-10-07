From Landscaping to the Lab: David Gonzalez’s Academic Journey
As students poured out of the classrooms at MiraCosta Community College, 20-year-old David Gonzalez looked on from his truck across the street. He had just finished a day of mowing lawns for his landscaping job. Down the road was the hospital where his wife would soon give birth to their first son. As the students exchanged laughs and adjusted their backpack straps, tears began to well up in Gonzalez’s eyes.ucsdnews.ucsd.edu
