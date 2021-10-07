Scripps Family Members Gift $6 Million for Naming of New Facility to Support Marine Biodiversity Research and Education
The Ted and Jean Scripps Marine Conservation and Technology Facility to open at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in Spring 2022. The University of California San Diego today announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support the naming of a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.ucsdnews.ucsd.edu
